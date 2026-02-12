Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $2,973,122.10 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Gary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Mark Gary sold 10,248 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $2,263,065.84.
Texas Instruments Price Performance
NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after purchasing an additional 777,619 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Instruments News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts across several quarters and fiscal years (FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2026 to about $5.95 and forecasting continued growth into FY2027/FY2028 — a sign analysts see stronger earnings tailwinds. Zacks / MarketBeat coverage of analyst estimate changes
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish piece framing TXN as a “strong growth stock,” which can support interest from growth‑oriented investors if fundamentals and estimate upgrades continue. Here’s Why Texas Instruments (TXN) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/deep‑dive pieces are mixed — a Yahoo Finance intrinsic‑value analysis examines whether TXN is worth ~$227 based on model assumptions; useful for investors comparing price to modeled fair value. Is Texas Instruments Worth US$227?
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a post‑earnings “Buy, sell, or hold?” piece weighing Q4 results and guidance — helpful context but not new company guidance. TXN: Buy, sell, or hold post Q4 earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor‑letter coverage (InsiderMonkey) discusses TXN’s growth potential in the context of broader markets and AI momentum — background perspective rather than a catalyst. Should You Be Optimistic on Texas Instruments’ Growth Potential?
- Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank placed TXN at a “strong sell” (reported via aggregator sites), a prominent negative analyst signal that can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term selling despite the positive estimate revisions. DZ Bank strong sell report
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.
TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Most Investors Aren’t Looking at This Side of Clean Energy
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.