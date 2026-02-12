Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Sells 64,532 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CFO Rafael Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $223.00. 8,467,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

