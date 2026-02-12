Keith Sullivan Sells 40,976 Shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Sullivan sold 40,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $63,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,567,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,868.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics Price Performance

STIM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 3,831,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,827. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STIM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

