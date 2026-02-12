Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 41.24%.The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 716,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,310.95. The trade was a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

