Short Interest in Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Grows By 140.0%

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55,469 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 23,116 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacific North West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NMTLF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 152,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Pacific North West Capital has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Pacific North West Capital Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

