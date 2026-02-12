Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Issues Earnings Results

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Roadzen Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of RDZN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 117,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,225. Roadzen has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roadzen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roadzen has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roadzen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roadzen by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Roadzen in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roadzen during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Roadzen by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roadzen by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roadzen

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company’s core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

