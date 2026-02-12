Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $240.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $241.26. The company has a market capitalization of $580.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

