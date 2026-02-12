3M (NYSE:MMM) CAO Sells $888,798.75 in Stock

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) CAO Theresa Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
3M Stock Up 1.0%
3M stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.65. 4,505,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,517. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut 3M from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.36.
Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 3M
3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.
3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Most Investors Aren’t Looking at This Side of Clean Energy
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.