3M (NYSE:MMM) CAO Sells $888,798.75 in Stock

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) CAO Theresa Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

3M Stock Up 1.0%

3M stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.65. 4,505,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,517. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. 3M’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut 3M from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.