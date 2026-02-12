Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 8,357 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $85,742.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,664,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,341,032.68. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $98,817.84.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 131,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

