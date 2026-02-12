Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Up 141.6% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,486 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the January 15th total of 2,271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLCN) is a closed-end management investment company that is structured to offer publicly traded notes on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm’s principal investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. By issuing senior unsecured notes under the OXLCN ticker, Oxford Lane Capital seeks to deliver predictable cash distributions to noteholders through its diversified investment portfolio.

The company primarily allocates capital to senior secured loans and equity securities of privately held and thinly traded companies, as well as public small- and mid-cap issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.