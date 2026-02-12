Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Up 143.7% in January

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,647 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the January 15th total of 6,830 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

INVZW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,937. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies is a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. The company’s core business centers on the development and production of high-resolution, long-range LiDAR hardware—namely the InnovizOne sensor for series production and the InnovizPro development unit—paired with proprietary software that processes point-cloud data to detect, classify and track objects in real time.

Innoviz’s product suite combines ruggedized optical hardware with machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise environmental mapping under a wide range of conditions.

