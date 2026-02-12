Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

IRT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 5,832,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,701. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,139,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,678,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,874,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,068 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,935,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 420,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

