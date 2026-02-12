AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James Dahl Buys 6,124 Shares

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl purchased 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $132,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 440,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,076.80. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AXR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 9,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796. AMREP Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $126.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. AMREP had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMREP by 271.0% in the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in AMREP by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of AMREP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 521,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXR

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.