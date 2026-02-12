AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James Dahl Buys 6,124 Shares

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl purchased 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $132,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 440,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,076.80. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AMREP Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of AXR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 9,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796. AMREP Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $126.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. AMREP had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.98%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.
Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.
