Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) CAO Alissa Vickery Sells 1,701 Shares of Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Corpay Stock Performance
Corpay stock traded down $25.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $386.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corpay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth about $3,010,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
