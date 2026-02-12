Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) CAO Alissa Vickery Sells 1,701 Shares of Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock traded down $25.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 835,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $386.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corpay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth about $3,010,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

