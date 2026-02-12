AON (NYSE:AON) Director Lester Knight Purchases 4,000 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) Director Lester Knight bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AON traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.52. 2,820,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average of $352.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

