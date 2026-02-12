AON (NYSE:AON) Director Lester Knight Purchases 4,000 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) Director Lester Knight bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AON Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of AON traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.52. 2,820,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average of $352.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $412.97.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Appointment of Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital — Aon named Joe Peiser to lead its Risk Capital capabilities across Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions, a strategic leadership move for high-margin reinsurance/ILS and capacity distribution that should support growth in Risk Capital services. Aon Appoints Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital
- Positive Sentiment: New war‑risk reinsurance facility — Aon and KNIAZHA VIG launched a $25M war‑risk insurance/reinsurance facility (partnering with US DFC), expanding Aon’s solutions in an area with clear near‑term demand and fee opportunities. Aon and KNIAZHA VIG unveil new $25m war-risk insurance facility with US DFC
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raises several near‑term quarter estimates — Zacks Research issued small upward revisions to specific quarters (notably Q2 2026 and Q2 2027), reflecting modestly improved near‑term earnings expectations. MarketBeat: AON (Zacks Research updates)
- Neutral Sentiment: Local hires and team moves — Aon appointed a director to its Leeds corporate team and featured on industry hiring roundups; routine talent moves that support regional execution but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Director appointed to Aon’s Leeds corporate team
- Neutral Sentiment: Market research / thought leadership — Aon survey highlighting cyber and supply‑chain risks in Japan increases visibility of fee‑generating advisory work but is more reputational than near‑term earnings catalyst. Cyber and Supply Chain Risks Reshaping Japan’s Business Landscape, Aon Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple small downward revisions from Zacks to FY2026/FY2027 and several quarters — Zacks trimmed some quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (including minor cuts to Q1 2026, Q3 2026/Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2027), signaling slightly weaker near‑to‑midterm earnings momentum despite other small raises. These mixed revisions add uncertainty to the earnings path. MarketBeat: AON (Zacks Research revisions — mixed)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.
In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.
