Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,298 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 11,162 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE LANV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 65,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Lanvin Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.69.

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) is a global luxury fashion company centered on the heritage French brand Lanvin. The group designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of upscale apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories and fragrances. Its product portfolio spans womenswear, menswear and unisex items, complemented by seasonal collections and signature handbag lines.

Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris, Lanvin holds the distinction of being one of the oldest continually operating French couture houses.

