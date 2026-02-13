Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $78.91.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.
