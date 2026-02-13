Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,049 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $321.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

