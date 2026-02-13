9,540 Shares in NiCE $NICE Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NiCE by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NiCE in the first quarter worth $892,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 18.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiCE stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. NiCE has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NiCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

