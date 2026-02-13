Stratos Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
PPA opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.
