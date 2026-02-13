Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 2,010.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ATI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,544 shares of company stock worth $14,102,044. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Up 0.6%

ATI opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Articles

