Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,466 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock worth $8,131,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $206.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

