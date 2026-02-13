Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,670 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the January 15th total of 3,469 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 16,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $94.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.40. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $68.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 88,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria. AVEE was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

