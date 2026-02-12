Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) President Sells 12,861 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 165,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,339,180. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.82. 11,813,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,860. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.17 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.97. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.