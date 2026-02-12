Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.990-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 246,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,089. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 115,385.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,639,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after buying an additional 396,404 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

