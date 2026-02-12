Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Down 27.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) fell 27.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. 9,155,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.
Key Headlines Impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Plan to raise C$500M to pay down debt could materially reduce leverage and near-term refinancing risk, improving balance-sheet flexibility if executed as described. Allied Property REIT raising $500-million to pay down debt
- Neutral Sentiment: Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization imposed a trading halt on AP.UN while the company’s material disclosures were imminent; halts are procedural but increase short-term volatility and uncertainty. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – AP.UN
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 and full-year results showed a large per-share loss (C($7.93)) and very weak profitability (negative net margin ~89.9%), signaling operating or non‑cash/one‑off issues that hit earnings and may weigh on investor confidence. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Company announced an equity financing (size and terms to be finalized). Equity issuance reduces leverage but is typically dilutive to existing shareholders and often triggers downward price pressure on announcement. Allied Reports Q4 and Full-Year Results; Announces Leadership Update and Equity Financing
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership update includes founder/longstanding executive stepping down, which raises near-term governance and execution uncertainty during a capital‑markets sensitive period. Allied Property REIT raising $500-million to pay down debt
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 27.8%
The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.22.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%. On average, analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current year.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.