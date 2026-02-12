Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 10.5% increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 155.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

UE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $119.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

