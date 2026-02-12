Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.3333.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

NYSE ANRO opened at $16.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 84,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

