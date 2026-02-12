Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $46.16

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Exelixis from a “market outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 28,043 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,070.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 374,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,154.82. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 72,230 shares of company stock worth $3,046,923 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 81.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 134.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Exelixis

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelixis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improved profitability—Exelixis reported EPS above consensus (reported $0.94 vs. ~ $0.74 estimate), stronger operating margin and cash generation, which supports buybacks and R&D funding. MarketBeat Q4 coverage

Q4 EPS beat and improved profitability—Exelixis reported EPS above consensus (reported $0.94 vs. ~ $0.74 estimate), stronger operating margin and cash generation, which supports buybacks and R&D funding. Positive Sentiment: Large share buyback—Management repurchased roughly $264.5M of stock, a shareholder-friendly use of cash that can support EPS and valuation. MarketBeat article

Large share buyback—Management repurchased roughly $264.5M of stock, a shareholder-friendly use of cash that can support EPS and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline upside—Zanzalintinib (colorectal cancer) is on track toward an FDA review (PDUFA date noted in coverage), representing a potential multi-billion-dollar opportunity if approved; this underpins growth expectations beyond cabozantinib. MSN pipeline article

Pipeline upside—Zanzalintinib (colorectal cancer) is on track toward an FDA review (PDUFA date noted in coverage), representing a potential multi-billion-dollar opportunity if approved; this underpins growth expectations beyond cabozantinib. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance set but excludes potential zanzalintinib revenue—Company guided to $2.52–$2.62B for 2026; investors must decide how to value upside tied to possible approval and timing. BusinessWire release

2026 guidance set but excludes potential zanzalintinib revenue—Company guided to $2.52–$2.62B for 2026; investors must decide how to value upside tied to possible approval and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported as effectively zero in recent filings—appears non-informative for current price action (likely a reporting quirk).

Short-interest data reported as effectively zero in recent filings—appears non-informative for current price action (likely a reporting quirk). Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus—Q4 revenue (~$598.7M) fell short of some estimates, giving traders pause about near-term top-line momentum despite EPS leverage. Zacks earnings coverage

Revenue missed consensus—Q4 revenue (~$598.7M) fell short of some estimates, giving traders pause about near-term top-line momentum despite EPS leverage. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals—RBC lifted its PT to $46 (sector perform) which is supportive, but Wells Fargo’s higher PT still sits at $35 with an Equal Weight stance, implying downside vs. current levels and contributing to mixed sentiment. Benzinga PT note TickerReport

Mixed analyst signals—RBC lifted its PT to $46 (sector perform) which is supportive, but Wells Fargo’s higher PT still sits at $35 with an Equal Weight stance, implying downside vs. current levels and contributing to mixed sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and mixed institutional moves—Quiver/filings show notable insider sells and varied hedge fund activity, which can weigh on sentiment even if not indicative of long-term fundamentals. QuiverQuant report

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 33.73%.The business had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.