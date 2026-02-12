Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 26625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,216,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,733,696. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

