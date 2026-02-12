Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 49.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) dropped 49.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. Approximately 10,978,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.50.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synthomer

Synthomer Stock Performance

About Synthomer

The firm has a market cap of £46.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.04.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.