Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.40 and last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 4433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.29.

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS: ENDTF) is a closed-end investment fund established to provide investors with regular income and the potential for long-term capital growth. The fund primarily holds equity and fixed-income securities, with a focus on Canadian companies that generate stable cash flows. By investing across a diversified portfolio of sectors—including energy infrastructure, utilities, real estate and financial services—the fund seeks to balance income generation with moderate growth prospects.

The portfolio is actively managed by Canoe Financial, an independent Canadian asset manager headquartered in Toronto.

