First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEIGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,098,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 422,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.4850 and had previously closed at $19.48.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,876.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

