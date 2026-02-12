First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,098,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 422,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.4850 and had previously closed at $19.48.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
