First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,098,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 422,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.4850 and had previously closed at $19.48.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,876.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

