Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading 11.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. Approximately 1,085,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 11.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £430.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.69.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.