Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Spirax Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Spirax Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXSY

Spirax Group Price Performance

Spirax Group Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Free Report)

Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.