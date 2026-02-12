iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.9050, with a volume of 31045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $740.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Get iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.