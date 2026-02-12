Analyzing Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) and Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denso has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $302.30 million 0.11 -$21.84 million ($3.50) -0.54 Denso $47.03 billion 0.87 $2.77 billion $0.92 15.25

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Denso”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Denso has higher revenue and earnings than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Denso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -25.63% -24.16% -11.64% Denso 5.12% 7.29% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westport Fuel Systems and Denso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 1 1 1 1 2.50 Denso 0 4 0 0 2.00

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 247.37%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Denso.

Summary

Denso beats Westport Fuel Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Denso

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories, comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

