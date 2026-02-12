Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives $33.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6154.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Summit Redstone set a $18.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,379,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,576,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,310,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,205,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 667,742 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.