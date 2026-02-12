Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $34.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. This trade represents a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 925,921 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,120,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $10,571,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $7,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

