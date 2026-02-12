Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $97.82

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.8182.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,999.04. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,397.58. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,271.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.