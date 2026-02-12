ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $210.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.1111.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Get ITT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $201.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $207.98.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $194,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after buying an additional 620,217 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ITT by 86,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,889,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258,936 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.