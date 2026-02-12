Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $521.55

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $523.2727.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of HCA opened at $530.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $295.00 and a 1-year high of $534.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

