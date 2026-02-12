Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $115.31

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.1563.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 952.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.