Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $221.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.0833.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $200.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day moving average of $196.74. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

