SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citizens Jmp currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

SOFI opened at $20.55 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 261,470 shares of company stock worth $6,276,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

