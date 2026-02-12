Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $15.17

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore increased their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.83 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15,788,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,523 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 686,504 shares during the period. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,385,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,120,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 600,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.