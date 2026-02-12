Brokerages Set Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $154.40

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.8667.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the sale, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $161.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.