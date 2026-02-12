Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$181.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$186.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.