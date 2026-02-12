Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$181.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$186.92.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$195.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$184.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.58. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.31 and a one year high of C$198.68. The company has a market cap of C$138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.