Porvair’s (PRV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 862 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 624.70 and a one year high of GBX 920. The company has a market cap of £397.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 844.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 782.67.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 42.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porvair will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hooman Caman Javvi purchased 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 per share, with a total value of £49,598.70. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. The Laboratory segment is involved in the design and manufacture of instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a focus on water analysis instruments, diagnostics, and sample preparation equipment.

