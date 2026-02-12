Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTT. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.67.

FTT opened at C$87.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.48. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$34.59 and a 52 week high of C$90.84. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Finning International had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

